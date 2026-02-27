Orix Corp Ads (NYSE:IX) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Here’s Why

Orix Corp Ads (NYSE:IX – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 317,462 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 22% from the previous session’s volume of 259,862 shares.The stock last traded at $35.5850 and had previously closed at $35.39.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Orix Corp Ads from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 7th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Orix Corp Ads in a research report on Monday, December 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Orix Corp Ads presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Get Orix Corp Ads alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on IX

Orix Corp Ads Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company’s fifty day moving average is $31.68 and its 200 day moving average is $28.07. The company has a market cap of $40.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.74.

Orix Corp Ads (NYSE:IX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.18. Orix Corp Ads had a net margin of 15.04% and a return on equity of 10.69%. The business had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.38 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Orix Corp Ads will post 11.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Orix Corp Ads

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IX. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Orix Corp Ads in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Soundwatch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Orix Corp Ads during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new stake in Orix Corp Ads in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Orix Corp Ads in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Orix Corp Ads in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. 1.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Orix Corp Ads Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ORIX Corporation ADS (NYSE: IX) is the American depositary share listing of ORIX Corporation, a diversified financial services group headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. The company operates across multiple business lines that include leasing and lending, real estate, investment and asset management, and a range of retail and corporate financial services. ORIX’s ADS program allows U.S. investors to access ownership in the Tokyo-based group through shares traded on the New York Stock Exchange.

Core activities include equipment leasing and installment financing for corporate customers, corporate lending and structured finance, and real estate development and property management.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Orix Corp Ads Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orix Corp Ads and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.