O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. $ORLY Shares Sold by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. trimmed its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 3.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 204,117 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 7,823 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $22,006,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ORLY. Sivia Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 1,190.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,536 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 3,262 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 3,754.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 6,206 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $559,000 after acquiring an additional 6,045 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC grew its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 1,393.4% in the second quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 3,181 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 2,968 shares during the last quarter. GWN Securities Inc. increased its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 497.0% during the 2nd quarter. GWN Securities Inc. now owns 3,200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 2,664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waterfront Wealth Inc. increased its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1,425.8% during the 2nd quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 8,697 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $784,000 after purchasing an additional 8,127 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

O’Reilly Automotive Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of ORLY stock opened at $91.33 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $77.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.82, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a 50 day moving average of $94.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.58. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.55 and a 52 week high of $108.71.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

O’Reilly Automotive ( NASDAQ:ORLY Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.01). O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 239.04% and a net margin of 14.27%.The company had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $9.50 earnings per share. O’Reilly Automotive’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. O’Reilly Automotive has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.100-3.200 EPS. Analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 43.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ORLY shares. Wolfe Research raised shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 22nd. Citigroup cut their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $114.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $114.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Raymond James Financial upgraded O’Reilly Automotive from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.26.

O’Reilly Automotive Profile

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc is a leading retailer and distributor in the automotive aftermarket, supplying parts, tools, supplies and accessories for both professional service providers and do‑it‑yourself (DIY) customers. The company’s product assortment covers replacement parts, maintenance items, performance parts, collision components and shop equipment, complemented by diagnostic tools, batteries, chemicals and consumables. O’Reilly serves customers through company-operated retail stores, commercial sales programs for repair shops and maintenance fleets, and digital channels that support parts lookup, ordering and fulfillment.

The company operates a broad supply chain that includes regional distribution centers to support rapid replenishment of store inventory and commercial deliveries.

