Oppenheimer Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Stock Price

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by equities researchers at Oppenheimer from $696.00 to $558.00 in a research note issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the software maker’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price target indicates a potential upside of 39.44% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on INTU. BNP Paribas Exane decreased their price objective on shares of Intuit from $600.00 to $340.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Intuit from $785.00 to $540.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Intuit in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Intuit from $825.00 to $750.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial assumed coverage on Intuit in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $739.00 target price on the stock. Twenty-two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $690.04.

Shares of INTU traded up $5.76 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $400.18. The company had a trading volume of 2,836,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,987,763. Intuit has a fifty-two week low of $349.00 and a fifty-two week high of $813.70. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $531.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $620.12. The stock has a market cap of $111.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The software maker reported $4.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $4.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.53 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 23.52% and a net margin of 21.19%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.32 earnings per share. Intuit has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 12.450-12.510 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 22.980-23.180 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intuit will post 14.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Scott D. Cook sold 1,402 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $668.02, for a total value of $936,564.04. Following the sale, the director owned 5,668,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,786,458,939.64. This represents a 0.02% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sandeep Aujla sold 1,335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $629.46, for a total value of $840,329.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $337,390.56. This represents a 71.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 388,464 shares of company stock worth $255,514,393 in the last ninety days. 2.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in INTU. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intuit by 540.0% during the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 32 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new stake in Intuit during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Intesa Sanpaolo Wealth Management bought a new position in Intuit in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Intuit by 161.5% in the second quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 34 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. Finally, Sagard Holdings Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Intuit during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 83.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Positive Sentiment: Q2 beat and healthy revenue growth — Intuit topped consensus on both revenue and EPS, underscoring durable demand across its platforms and giving investors confidence in fundamentals. Earnings Summary

Q2 beat and healthy revenue growth — Intuit topped consensus on both revenue and EPS, underscoring durable demand across its platforms and giving investors confidence in fundamentals. Positive Sentiment: Management emphasizes AI as a growth driver — the CFO/CEO narrative and analysts’ research highlight Intuit’s domain‑specific AI, ecosystem and switching costs as protective, which supports longer‑term upside. AI Separating Winners

Management emphasizes AI as a growth driver — the CFO/CEO narrative and analysts’ research highlight Intuit’s domain‑specific AI, ecosystem and switching costs as protective, which supports longer‑term upside. Positive Sentiment: Board action: cash dividend declared — the announced dividend signals capital‑return discipline and can support investor sentiment. Dividend Announcement

Board action: cash dividend declared — the announced dividend signals capital‑return discipline and can support investor sentiment. Neutral Sentiment: Analysts remain mixed but not uniformly bearish — several firms cut price targets yet kept Buy/Overweight ratings (JPMorgan, Citigroup, Stifel, BMO among them), leaving a range of analyst views and upside scenarios in place. JPMorgan PT Adjustment

Analysts remain mixed but not uniformly bearish — several firms cut price targets yet kept Buy/Overweight ratings (JPMorgan, Citigroup, Stifel, BMO among them), leaving a range of analyst views and upside scenarios in place. Negative Sentiment: Soft near‑term guidance and higher tax‑season marketing spend — Intuit warned of elevated marketing costs and provided a Q3 outlook some investors saw as conservative, which pressured sentiment despite the quarter’s beat. Guidance Coverage

Soft near‑term guidance and higher tax‑season marketing spend — Intuit warned of elevated marketing costs and provided a Q3 outlook some investors saw as conservative, which pressured sentiment despite the quarter’s beat. Negative Sentiment: Analyst price‑target cuts and rising short interest create supply pressure — multiple firms trimmed targets (Goldman, Citi, Stifel, BMO, others), and short interest rose notably in February, which can amplify downside on weak headlines. Goldman Sachs PT Cut

Intuit Inc (NASDAQ: INTU) is a financial software company headquartered in Mountain View, California, that develops and sells cloud-based financial management and compliance products for individuals, small businesses, self-employed workers and accounting professionals. Founded in 1983 by Scott Cook and Tom Proulx, the company has grown from desktop tax and accounting software into a diversified provider of online financial tools. As of my latest update, Sasan Goodarzi serves as Chief Executive Officer.

Intuit’s product portfolio includes QuickBooks, its flagship accounting and business-management platform that offers bookkeeping, payroll, payments and invoicing capabilities; TurboTax, a tax-preparation and filing service aimed at individual taxpayers; and Mint, a consumer personal-finance and budgeting app.

