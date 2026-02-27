Oc Oerlikon Cp (OTCMKTS:OERLF) Downgraded to “Hold” Rating by Royal Bank Of Canada

Royal Bank Of Canada lowered shares of Oc Oerlikon Cp (OTCMKTS:OERLF – Free Report) from a moderate buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday morning,Zacks.com reports.

Oc Oerlikon Cp Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:OERLF opened at $5.06 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.44 and a 200 day moving average of $3.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.14. Oc Oerlikon Cp has a 1-year low of $3.09 and a 1-year high of $5.20.

About Oc Oerlikon Cp

OC Oerlikon Corporation AG (OTCMKTS:OERLF) is a Swiss-based technology group headquartered in Pfäffikon, Switzerland, that designs, develops and manufactures advanced equipment and services for industrial surface solutions and materials processing. The company’s core activities include thin-film deposition and vacuum coating systems used to enhance wear and corrosion resistance on components in aerospace, automotive, tooling and consumer goods industries. Oerlikon also offers polymer processing equipment for the production of manmade fibers and nonwoven fabrics, serving textile producers across the globe.

The origins of Oerlikon date back to early 20th-century Swiss engineering enterprises, with the current corporate structure emerging around the year 2000 through a series of strategic acquisitions and reorganizations.

