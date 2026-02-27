Objective Co. Limited Announces Interim Dividend of $0.13 (ASX:OCL)

Objective Co. Limited (ASX:OCL – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Friday, February 27th, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a dividend of 0.13 per share on Monday, March 16th. This represents a yield of 101.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th.
Objective Stock Performance
The company has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 47.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.57, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.55.
Objective Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Objective
- The gold chart Wall Street is terrified of…
- America’s 1776 happening again
- This makes me furious
- Buy this Gold Stock Before May 2026
- What a Former CIA Agent Knows About the Coming Collapse
Receive News & Ratings for Objective Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Objective and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.