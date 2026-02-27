Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.12 EPS

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The technology company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.12, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $722.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $709.83 million. Nutanix had a negative return on equity of 39.30% and a net margin of 9.95%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.47 EPS.

Here are the key takeaways from Nutanix’s conference call:

Strong Q2 results: quarterly revenue of $723M (above guidance), ARR grew 16% to $2.356B , NRR 107%, free cash flow of $191M , and over 1,000 new customers — the strongest new-logo quarter in eight years.

Strategic AMD partnership: AMD will make a $150M equity investment and fund up to $100M for R&D/GTm to build a Nutanix-powered Agentic AI platform for enterprises and service providers, with the first jointly developed platform expected in late 2026.

Supply-chain headwinds (CPU and memory shortages) are lengthening server lead times and will delay the timing of some FY26 revenue and free cash flow, prompting updated guidance (Q3 revenue $680M–$690M; full-year revenue $2.80B–$2.84B) — management characterizes this as a timing issue, not lost bookings.

Capital allocation and margin discipline: completed ~$333M of share repurchases in Q2 (including a $300M ASR), ended the quarter with ~$1.874B in cash/short-term investments, and maintained full-year non‑GAAP operating margin guidance at 21%–22% .

Capital allocation and margin discipline: completed ~$333M of share repurchases in Q2 (including a $300M ASR), ended the quarter with ~$1.874B in cash/short-term investments, and maintained full-year non‑GAAP operating margin guidance at . Product and go‑to‑market progress: continued traction for NC2 (cloud option), expanded external storage support (Dell PowerFlex and Everpure/Pure wins), and AI/Kubernetes deployments — these broaden customer options and help mitigate hardware constraints but do not fully eliminate near‑term timing risks.

Nutanix Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NTNX traded down $1.59 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $38.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,327,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,766,738. The company has a market capitalization of $10.38 billion, a PE ratio of 41.74, a PEG ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.48. Nutanix has a 52-week low of $35.39 and a 52-week high of $83.36. The business’s 50-day moving average is $45.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.94.

Institutional Trading of Nutanix

Nutanix News Roundup

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTNX. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Nutanix by 78.7% during the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 981 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its position in shares of Nutanix by 52.5% in the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 1,142 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Nutanix by 26.4% in the fourth quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC now owns 1,356 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB boosted its stake in shares of Nutanix by 135.3% during the third quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 1,059 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 609 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in Nutanix by 26.9% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,556 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.25% of the company’s stock.

Here are the key news stories impacting Nutanix this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NTNX. Zacks Research cut shares of Nutanix from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 25th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Nutanix from $95.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Nutanix from $62.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer began coverage on Nutanix in a report on Monday, November 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Nutanix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, February 22nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.43.

About Nutanix

Nutanix, Inc is an enterprise cloud computing company that develops software to simplify the deployment and management of datacenter infrastructure. Founded in 2009 and headquartered in San Jose, California, Nutanix is best known for pioneering hyperconverged infrastructure (HCI), an approach that integrates compute, storage and virtualization into a single software-defined platform aimed at reducing complexity and operational overhead in private and hybrid cloud environments.

The company’s product portfolio centers on the Nutanix Cloud Platform, which includes its core AOS software for HCI, Prism for infrastructure management and automation, and a suite of additional services such as Calm for application automation, Files and Volumes for file and block services, Karbon for Kubernetes orchestration, and Era for database management.

