Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY) Issues Earnings Results

Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The biotechnology company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.44), Zacks reports. Novozymes A/S had a net margin of 13.96% and a return on equity of 6.38%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion.

Shares of NVZMY stock traded up $0.13 on Friday, reaching $58.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,337. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.64. Novozymes A/S has a 1 year low of $53.95 and a 1 year high of $75.99. The company has a market capitalization of $27.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Novozymes A/S is a Danish biotechnology company that develops, produces and markets industrial enzymes and microorganisms. Headquartered in Bagsværd, Denmark, the company focuses on using biological solutions to improve industrial processes across a range of end markets. Its offerings are designed to increase product performance or process efficiency while reducing energy, water and chemical consumption for customers.

The company’s product portfolio includes enzymes and microbial solutions for household care (detergents and cleaning products), food and beverages (baking, brewing and dairy applications), bioenergy (enzymes for biofuel production), agriculture (microbial crop inputs and biocontrols) and industrial processing (textiles, pulp and paper, and wastewater treatment).

