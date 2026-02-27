Northland Power (OTCMKTS:NPIFF) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.20 EPS

Northland Power (OTCMKTS:NPIFF – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.20, Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $525.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $484.58 million. Northland Power had a positive return on equity of 9.66% and a negative net margin of 7.04%.

Northland Power Price Performance

Shares of NPIFF stock traded up $0.73 on Friday, reaching $15.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,966. The company has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion and a P/E ratio of -32.61. Northland Power has a 12-month low of $11.43 and a 12-month high of $18.44. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Northland Power in a report on Friday, November 21st. TD Securities downgraded Northland Power from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 21st. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Northland Power in a report on Friday, November 14th. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Northland Power in a research report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Finally, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Northland Power in a report on Friday, November 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Northland Power currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

About Northland Power

Northland Power Inc is a Canadian developer, owner and operator of power generation facilities, with a focus on clean and green energy. The company’s portfolio encompasses natural gas–fired, wind, solar and thermal projects, and its operations span from onshore and nearshore facilities in Canada to offshore wind farms in Europe. Northland Power is structured to manage all stages of a project’s lifecycle, from early-stage development and financing through construction and long-term operation.

In Canada, Northland Power operates a mix of combined-cycle gas turbines and peaking plants, as well as solar installations, serving industrial and municipal customers under long-term contracts.

