Nortec Minerals (CVE:NVT) Stock Price Up 25% – Here’s Why

Nortec Minerals Corp. (CVE:NVT – Get Free Report) traded up 25% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05. 367,900 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 319% from the average session volume of 87,705 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

Nortec Minerals Stock Down 10.5%

The firm has a market cap of C$4.54 million, a P/E ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.23. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.04 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.03.

Nortec Minerals Company Profile

Nortec Minerals Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company explores for gold, zinc, copper, lead, silver, and lithium deposits. It holds interests in the Tammela project located in southwest Finland; the Sturgeon Lake VMS property located in Ontario, Canada; and the Mattagami River zinc project located in Ontario, Canada. The company was formerly known as Nortec Ventures Corp. and changed its name to Nortec Minerals Corp. in January 2010. The company was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

