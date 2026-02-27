NL Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NL) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.10 Per Share

NL Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NL – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the basic materials company on Thursday, March 26th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 6.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 10th. This is a 11.1% increase from NL Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09.

NL Industries has a payout ratio of 41.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

NL Industries Trading Up 1.6%

Shares of NL Industries stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $6.25. 10,343 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 66,663. NL Industries has a 52-week low of $5.04 and a 52-week high of $9.27. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.01 and a 200-day moving average of $5.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $305.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.25 and a beta of 0.27.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of NL Industries in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of NL Industries to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, NL Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

NL Industries Company Profile

NL Industries, Inc is a U.S.-based industrial minerals company whose primary focus is the mining, upgrading and marketing of titanium feedstocks. The company’s products include synthetic rutile and chloride slag, which serve as key raw materials for producers of titanium dioxide pigment. These pigments are widely used as whitening and opacifying agents in coatings, plastics, paper and specialty applications.

NL Industries serves a global customer base, supplying feedstocks under long-term agreements and through spot transactions.

