Nidec Corp. (OTCMKTS:NJDCY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Nidec Corp. (OTCMKTS:NJDCY – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 7,784 shares, a drop of 57.1% from the January 29th total of 18,128 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 56,187 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 56,187 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Nidec Trading Down 6.1%

Shares of NJDCY stock traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.85. The company had a trading volume of 43,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,984. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.73 billion, a PE ratio of 14.81 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.50 and its 200 day moving average is $3.81. Nidec has a fifty-two week low of $1.84 and a fifty-two week high of $5.70.

Nidec Company Profile

Nidec Corporation is a global manufacturer of electric motors and related systems, supplying components and finished products for a wide range of industries. The company is best known for its precision small motors used in computer hard-disk drives and other compact applications, and it has broadened its product portfolio to include motors, drives, controllers and mechatronic systems for consumer appliances, office automation, industrial equipment and automotive applications.

Its product range encompasses brushless DC motors, induction motors, servo systems, power electronics and complete motor-driven systems designed for energy efficiency and high performance.

