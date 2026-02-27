NexPoint Real Estate Finance (NYSE:NREF) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

NexPoint Real Estate Finance (NYSE:NREF – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48, FiscalAI reports. The business had revenue of $33.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.64 million. NexPoint Real Estate Finance had a net margin of 102.28% and a return on equity of 17.52%. NexPoint Real Estate Finance updated its Q1 2026 guidance to 0.310-0.360 EPS.

Here are the key takeaways from NexPoint Real Estate Finance’s conference call:

The board declared a Q1 2026 dividend of $0.50 per share ; Q4 cash available for distribution (CAD) was $0.53 (1.06x coverage) and management’s Q1 CAD guidance midpoint is $0.50, supporting near-term dividend sustainability despite EAD being below the dividend.

The board declared a Q1 2026 dividend of ; Q4 cash available for distribution (CAD) was $0.53 (1.06x coverage) and management’s Q1 CAD guidance midpoint is $0.50, supporting near-term dividend sustainability despite EAD being below the dividend. Completed a re-REMIC on FREMF 2017-K62 B‑Pieces that reduces mark-to-market repo financing by $75.2 million , lowers debt-to-equity to 0.83x and is expected to be roughly $0.30–$0.34 per share accretive to annual CAD.

Completed a re-REMIC on FREMF 2017-K62 B‑Pieces that reduces mark-to-market repo financing by , lowers debt-to-equity to 0.83x and is expected to be roughly accretive to annual CAD. Portfolio totals $1.2 billion across 92 investments (47% multifamily, 30% life sciences, 17% single-family rental), is 82.5% stabilized with a 63.6% LTV and a weighted-average DSCR of 1.24x.

Portfolio totals across 92 investments (47% multifamily, 30% life sciences, 17% single-family rental), is 82.5% stabilized with a 63.6% LTV and a weighted-average DSCR of 1.24x. Full-year net income improved to $2.09 per share (vs. $1.02), but full-year CAD declined 18.6% to $1.97 (from $2.42) and Q4 earnings‑available‑for‑distribution (EAD) of $0.48 remains below prior-year levels and below the current dividend on a per‑share basis.

Full-year net income improved to (vs. $1.02), but full-year CAD declined 18.6% to (from $2.42) and Q4 earnings‑available‑for‑distribution (EAD) of $0.48 remains below prior-year levels and below the current dividend on a per‑share basis. Recorded a roughly $12 million CECL provision in Q4 (one-third an updated general reserve, two-thirds related to previously identified preferred deals); management expects provisions to level off in 2026 but the charge weighed on quarterly results.

Shares of NREF traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $14.58. 9,530 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 48,698. The company has a quick ratio of 175.70, a current ratio of 175.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $258.27 million, a P/E ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.36. NexPoint Real Estate Finance has a 1 year low of $12.14 and a 1 year high of $16.80.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. NexPoint Real Estate Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.17%.

In other NexPoint Real Estate Finance news, Director Brian Mitts sold 11,904 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.51, for a total transaction of $172,727.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 55.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NREF. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in NexPoint Real Estate Finance during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in NexPoint Real Estate Finance by 152.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,689 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. purchased a new stake in NexPoint Real Estate Finance in the third quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in NexPoint Real Estate Finance by 46.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 2,718 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NREF. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance in a report on Monday, December 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on NexPoint Real Estate Finance from $14.50 to $14.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, NexPoint Real Estate Finance presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.50.

NexPoint Real Estate Finance Company Profile

NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on originating, acquiring and managing a diversified portfolio of commercial real estate debt investments. The company seeks to generate current income and capital appreciation by providing financing solutions across the capital structure for stabilized and transitional properties. Its investments include whole loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity and other structured credit products secured by multifamily, office, industrial, retail and hospitality assets.

Since its initial public offering in March 2021, NexPoint Real Estate Finance has closed numerous transactions with borrowers nationwide, including both institutional sponsors and privately held owners.

