Newmont (NYSE:NEM) Upgraded by Sanford C. Bernstein to “Market Outperform” Rating

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Sanford C. Bernstein from a “market perform” rating to a “market outperform” rating in a research note issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a $157.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $121.00. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 23.18% from the stock’s current price.

NEM has been the topic of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Newmont from $99.90 to $123.90 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 12th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce restated an “outperform” rating and set a $177.00 price target on shares of Newmont in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Newmont in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Newmont from $114.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 26th. Finally, Macquarie Infrastructure increased their target price on shares of Newmont from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $134.15.

Get Newmont alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Newmont

Newmont Price Performance

Newmont stock opened at $127.46 on Friday. Newmont has a 52-week low of $41.23 and a 52-week high of $134.88. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $115.20 and its 200 day moving average is $94.55. The company has a market cap of $138.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.95, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.40.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 19th. The basic materials company reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.71. The business had revenue of $6.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.18 billion. Newmont had a net margin of 31.25% and a return on equity of 23.28%. The business’s revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Newmont will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Bruce R. Brook sold 2,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.36, for a total value of $192,108.80. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 32,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,021,003.24. This represents a 5.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Newmont

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEM. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Newmont by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 134,107,293 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,390,613,000 after acquiring an additional 637,996 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Newmont by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 49,959,850 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,988,491,000 after buying an additional 480,223 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Newmont by 23.4% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 29,780,063 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,973,539,000 after acquiring an additional 5,643,496 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Newmont by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,011,084 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,738,756,000 after acquiring an additional 946,824 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Newmont during the 2nd quarter worth about $919,170,000. Institutional investors own 68.85% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Newmont Corporation (NYSE: NEM) is a leading global gold mining company engaged in the exploration, development, processing and reclamation of gold properties. The company’s core business centers on the production of gold, with additional byproduct metals produced from its operations. Newmont operates a portfolio of long‑lived mines and development projects, and its activities span the full mine life cycle from early-stage exploration through to mining, milling and closure.

Founded in 1921 and headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado, Newmont has grown through organic development and strategic acquisitions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.