Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Gap Up on Analyst Upgrade

Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Friday after Wolfe Research raised their price target on the stock from $95.00 to $110.00. The stock had previously closed at $84.59, but opened at $94.30. Wolfe Research currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Netflix shares last traded at $92.8650, with a volume of 66,031,796 shares changing hands.

NFLX has been the subject of several other reports. Evercore began coverage on Netflix in a research report on Friday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Freedom Capital upgraded shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group set a $125.00 target price on Netflix and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. KGI Securities upgraded Netflix from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-four have assigned a Buy rating and fifteen have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Netflix has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $115.91.

In other news, CFO Spencer Adam Neumann sold 9,248 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Friday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.27, for a total transaction of $751,584.96. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 73,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,996,669.49. The trade was a 11.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Reed Hastings sold 426,290 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.67, for a total value of $39,078,004.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 3,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $361,179.80. This represents a 99.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,399,163 shares of company stock worth $129,899,103. 1.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Positive Sentiment: Netflix formally declined to raise its offer for Warner Bros. Discovery, saying the required price made the deal “no longer financially attractive” and will collect a reported $2.8B breakup fee — investors cheered the exit as capital preservation. Netflix Drops Warner Bros. Bid, Leaving Paramount the Winner

Netflix formally declined to raise its offer for Warner Bros. Discovery, saying the required price made the deal “no longer financially attractive” and will collect a reported $2.8B breakup fee — investors cheered the exit as capital preservation. Positive Sentiment: Arete Research upgraded NFLX from “neutral” to “buy,” giving fundamental/quantitative support to the rally and signaling analyst confidence after Netflix stepped away from the contested deal.

Arete Research upgraded NFLX from “neutral” to “buy,” giving fundamental/quantitative support to the rally and signaling analyst confidence after Netflix stepped away from the contested deal. Neutral Sentiment: Market coverage notes Paramount Skydance is now positioned to win the Warner battle after its offer was deemed “superior” — that outcome reduces acquisition risk for Netflix but shifts industry dynamics; impact depends on how Netflix redeploys capital and whether regulators intervene. Netflix, Paramount shares jump as months-long fight for Warner Bros ends

Market coverage notes Paramount Skydance is now positioned to win the Warner battle after its offer was deemed “superior” — that outcome reduces acquisition risk for Netflix but shifts industry dynamics; impact depends on how Netflix redeploys capital and whether regulators intervene. Neutral Sentiment: Unusual options activity — a big spike in call purchases — suggests traders are positioning for further upside in NFLX, adding short‑term bullish technical momentum but increasing volatility risk. Traders Purchase High Volume of Netflix Call Options

Unusual options activity — a big spike in call purchases — suggests traders are positioning for further upside in NFLX, adding short‑term bullish technical momentum but increasing volatility risk. Negative Sentiment: Regulatory and political scrutiny remains a headline risk: state attorneys general and the DOJ were reported as examining the proposed Warner deal — lingering antitrust concerns could keep Netflix under regulatory pressure even after exiting the bid. 11 US states urge DOJ to thoroughly probe Netflix-Warner Bros. deal

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NFLX. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Netflix by 912.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 390,014,981 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $36,567,805,000 after purchasing an additional 351,493,659 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 927.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 176,780,995 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $16,574,986,000 after buying an additional 159,578,053 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 892.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 99,598,678 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $9,305,336,000 after buying an additional 89,558,684 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in Netflix by 859.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 89,341,444 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $8,376,656,000 after buying an additional 80,025,890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Netflix by 903.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 85,349,973 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $8,002,414,000 after acquiring an additional 76,840,318 shares in the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $394.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.78, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 20th. The Internet television network reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $12.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.97 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 24.30% and a return on equity of 43.26%. Netflix’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. Netflix has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.760-0.760 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Netflix, Inc (NASDAQ: NFLX) is a global entertainment company that provides subscription-based streaming of films, television series, documentaries and other video content. Founded in 1997 by Reed Hastings and Marc Randolph and headquartered in Los Gatos, California, the company began as a DVD-by-mail rental service and introduced streaming video in 2007. Netflix later expanded into producing and distributing original programming, beginning notable original hits in the 2010s, and now operates a content production and distribution ecosystem alongside its licensing activity.

The company’s primary product is its on-demand streaming service, which can be accessed on a wide range of internet-connected devices and delivered through a suite of apps and web platforms.

