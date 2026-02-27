Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Gap Up on Analyst Upgrade

Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Friday after Wolfe Research raised their price target on the stock from $95.00 to $110.00. The stock had previously closed at $84.59, but opened at $94.30. Wolfe Research currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Netflix shares last traded at $92.8650, with a volume of 66,031,796 shares changing hands.
NFLX has been the subject of several other reports. Evercore began coverage on Netflix in a research report on Friday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Freedom Capital upgraded shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group set a $125.00 target price on Netflix and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. KGI Securities upgraded Netflix from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-four have assigned a Buy rating and fifteen have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Netflix has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $115.91.
- Positive Sentiment: Netflix formally declined to raise its offer for Warner Bros. Discovery, saying the required price made the deal “no longer financially attractive” and will collect a reported $2.8B breakup fee — investors cheered the exit as capital preservation. Netflix Drops Warner Bros. Bid, Leaving Paramount the Winner
- Positive Sentiment: Arete Research upgraded NFLX from “neutral” to “buy,” giving fundamental/quantitative support to the rally and signaling analyst confidence after Netflix stepped away from the contested deal.
- Neutral Sentiment: Market coverage notes Paramount Skydance is now positioned to win the Warner battle after its offer was deemed “superior” — that outcome reduces acquisition risk for Netflix but shifts industry dynamics; impact depends on how Netflix redeploys capital and whether regulators intervene. Netflix, Paramount shares jump as months-long fight for Warner Bros ends
- Neutral Sentiment: Unusual options activity — a big spike in call purchases — suggests traders are positioning for further upside in NFLX, adding short‑term bullish technical momentum but increasing volatility risk. Traders Purchase High Volume of Netflix Call Options
- Negative Sentiment: Regulatory and political scrutiny remains a headline risk: state attorneys general and the DOJ were reported as examining the proposed Warner deal — lingering antitrust concerns could keep Netflix under regulatory pressure even after exiting the bid. 11 US states urge DOJ to thoroughly probe Netflix-Warner Bros. deal
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NFLX. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Netflix by 912.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 390,014,981 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $36,567,805,000 after purchasing an additional 351,493,659 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 927.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 176,780,995 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $16,574,986,000 after buying an additional 159,578,053 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 892.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 99,598,678 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $9,305,336,000 after buying an additional 89,558,684 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in Netflix by 859.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 89,341,444 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $8,376,656,000 after buying an additional 80,025,890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Netflix by 903.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 85,349,973 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $8,002,414,000 after acquiring an additional 76,840,318 shares in the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Netflix Price Performance
The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $394.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.78, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19.
Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 20th. The Internet television network reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $12.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.97 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 24.30% and a return on equity of 43.26%. Netflix’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. Netflix has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.760-0.760 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Netflix Company Profile
Netflix, Inc (NASDAQ: NFLX) is a global entertainment company that provides subscription-based streaming of films, television series, documentaries and other video content. Founded in 1997 by Reed Hastings and Marc Randolph and headquartered in Los Gatos, California, the company began as a DVD-by-mail rental service and introduced streaming video in 2007. Netflix later expanded into producing and distributing original programming, beginning notable original hits in the 2010s, and now operates a content production and distribution ecosystem alongside its licensing activity.
The company’s primary product is its on-demand streaming service, which can be accessed on a wide range of internet-connected devices and delivered through a suite of apps and web platforms.
