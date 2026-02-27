Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Price Target Raised to $110.00

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by equities research analysts at Wolfe Research from $95.00 to $110.00 in a research report issued on Friday,MarketScreener reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the Internet television network’s stock. Wolfe Research’s price target indicates a potential upside of 17.36% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also commented on NFLX. Huber Research lowered Netflix to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 5th. Evercore started coverage on shares of Netflix in a report on Friday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Loop Capital set a $104.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Moffett Nathanson decreased their price objective on Netflix from $140.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-four have given a Buy rating and fifteen have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.91.

NASDAQ NFLX opened at $93.73 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $85.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.58. The stock has a market cap of $395.73 billion, a PE ratio of 36.40, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. Netflix has a fifty-two week low of $75.01 and a fifty-two week high of $134.12.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 20th. The Internet television network reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $12.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.97 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 43.26% and a net margin of 24.30%.Netflix’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. Netflix has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.760-0.760 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Netflix will post 24.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Cletus R. Willems sold 3,136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.67, for a total value of $259,253.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 27,312 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.24, for a total transaction of $2,273,450.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 122,140 shares in the company, valued at $10,166,933.60. This trade represents a 18.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,399,163 shares of company stock worth $129,899,103. Insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Financial Corp IN grew its stake in Netflix by 900.0% in the fourth quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 270 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. boosted its position in Netflix by 885.2% in the 4th quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. now owns 266 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. grew its position in Netflix by 13,400.0% during the fourth quarter. Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. now owns 270 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the period. Imprint Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Netflix during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Cornerstone Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Positive Sentiment: Netflix formally declined to raise its offer for Warner Bros. Discovery, saying the required price made the deal “no longer financially attractive” and will collect a reported $2.8B breakup fee — investors cheered the exit as capital preservation. Netflix Drops Warner Bros. Bid, Leaving Paramount the Winner

Netflix formally declined to raise its offer for Warner Bros. Discovery, saying the required price made the deal “no longer financially attractive” and will collect a reported $2.8B breakup fee — investors cheered the exit as capital preservation. Positive Sentiment: Arete Research upgraded NFLX from “neutral” to “buy,” giving fundamental/quantitative support to the rally and signaling analyst confidence after Netflix stepped away from the contested deal.

Arete Research upgraded NFLX from “neutral” to “buy,” giving fundamental/quantitative support to the rally and signaling analyst confidence after Netflix stepped away from the contested deal. Neutral Sentiment: Market coverage notes Paramount Skydance is now positioned to win the Warner battle after its offer was deemed “superior” — that outcome reduces acquisition risk for Netflix but shifts industry dynamics; impact depends on how Netflix redeploys capital and whether regulators intervene. Netflix, Paramount shares jump as months-long fight for Warner Bros ends

Market coverage notes Paramount Skydance is now positioned to win the Warner battle after its offer was deemed “superior” — that outcome reduces acquisition risk for Netflix but shifts industry dynamics; impact depends on how Netflix redeploys capital and whether regulators intervene. Neutral Sentiment: Unusual options activity — a big spike in call purchases — suggests traders are positioning for further upside in NFLX, adding short‑term bullish technical momentum but increasing volatility risk. Traders Purchase High Volume of Netflix Call Options

Unusual options activity — a big spike in call purchases — suggests traders are positioning for further upside in NFLX, adding short‑term bullish technical momentum but increasing volatility risk. Negative Sentiment: Regulatory and political scrutiny remains a headline risk: state attorneys general and the DOJ were reported as examining the proposed Warner deal — lingering antitrust concerns could keep Netflix under regulatory pressure even after exiting the bid. 11 US states urge DOJ to thoroughly probe Netflix-Warner Bros. deal

Netflix, Inc (NASDAQ: NFLX) is a global entertainment company that provides subscription-based streaming of films, television series, documentaries and other video content. Founded in 1997 by Reed Hastings and Marc Randolph and headquartered in Los Gatos, California, the company began as a DVD-by-mail rental service and introduced streaming video in 2007. Netflix later expanded into producing and distributing original programming, beginning notable original hits in the 2010s, and now operates a content production and distribution ecosystem alongside its licensing activity.

The company’s primary product is its on-demand streaming service, which can be accessed on a wide range of internet-connected devices and delivered through a suite of apps and web platforms.

