NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) Issues Q4 2026 Earnings Guidance

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Free Report) updated its fourth quarter 2026 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 2.210-2.310 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 2.080. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.8 billion-$1.9 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.8 billion. NetApp also updated its FY 2026 guidance to 7.920-8.020 EPS.

NetApp Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NTAP traded down $1.77 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $97.38. 995,418 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,458,799. The stock has a market cap of $19.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.91, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.38. NetApp has a 1 year low of $71.84 and a 1 year high of $126.66. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $111.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52.

Get NetApp alerts:

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 26th. The data storage provider reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. NetApp had a return on equity of 121.28% and a net margin of 17.73%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.91 EPS. NetApp has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 2.210-2.310 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 7.920-8.020 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that NetApp will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NetApp Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.1%. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.17%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on NTAP shares. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of NetApp from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 26th. Northland Securities set a $137.00 price objective on NetApp and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 26th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of NetApp in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America raised their price target on NetApp from $125.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 26th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on NetApp from $125.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, NetApp presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $123.21.

View Our Latest Analysis on NetApp

Insider Transactions at NetApp

In other NetApp news, EVP Elizabeth M. O’callahan sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.45, for a total value of $103,450.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 20,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,076,758.75. This represents a 4.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Trending Headlines about NetApp

Here are the key news stories impacting NetApp this week:

Institutional Trading of NetApp

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of NetApp by 38.3% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 759 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in NetApp during the second quarter worth approximately $315,000. Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in NetApp by 9.9% during the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 46,792 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $4,986,000 after purchasing an additional 4,232 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its stake in shares of NetApp by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 24,301 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $2,589,000 after buying an additional 1,662 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of NetApp by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 20,161 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $2,148,000 after buying an additional 2,277 shares during the last quarter. 92.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About NetApp

(Get Free Report)

NetApp, Inc (NASDAQ: NTAP) is a data management and storage company that delivers hybrid cloud data services for applications and data. Founded in 1992 as Network Appliance and rebranded as NetApp in 2008, the company is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California. NetApp’s offering focuses on enabling organizations to store, manage, protect and move data across on-premises environments and major public clouds.

The company’s product portfolio centers on the ONTAP data management software and a range of storage systems and services built around it.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NetApp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetApp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.