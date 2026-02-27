NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) Announces $0.52 Quarterly Dividend

NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.52 per share by the data storage provider on Wednesday, April 22nd. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 2nd.
NetApp has increased its dividend payment by an average of 0.0%annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. NetApp has a payout ratio of 24.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect NetApp to earn $6.43 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 32.3%.
NetApp Trading Down 0.3%
Shares of NetApp stock traded down $0.29 during trading on Friday, reaching $98.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,645,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,482,405. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. NetApp has a 52-week low of $71.84 and a 52-week high of $126.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $103.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $111.32. The company has a market cap of $19.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.19, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.38.
NetApp Company Profile
NetApp, Inc (NASDAQ: NTAP) is a data management and storage company that delivers hybrid cloud data services for applications and data. Founded in 1992 as Network Appliance and rebranded as NetApp in 2008, the company is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California. NetApp’s offering focuses on enabling organizations to store, manage, protect and move data across on-premises environments and major public clouds.
The company’s product portfolio centers on the ONTAP data management software and a range of storage systems and services built around it.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than NetApp
- The gold chart Wall Street is terrified of…
- America’s 1776 happening again
- This makes me furious
- Buy this Gold Stock Before May 2026
- What a Former CIA Agent Knows About the Coming Collapse
Receive News & Ratings for NetApp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetApp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.