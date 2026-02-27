NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) Announces $0.52 Quarterly Dividend

NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.52 per share by the data storage provider on Wednesday, April 22nd. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 2nd.

NetApp has increased its dividend payment by an average of 0.0%annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. NetApp has a payout ratio of 24.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect NetApp to earn $6.43 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 32.3%.

Get NetApp alerts:

NetApp Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of NetApp stock traded down $0.29 during trading on Friday, reaching $98.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,645,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,482,405. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. NetApp has a 52-week low of $71.84 and a 52-week high of $126.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $103.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $111.32. The company has a market cap of $19.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.19, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.38.

NetApp Company Profile

NetApp ( NASDAQ:NTAP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The data storage provider reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.05. NetApp had a net margin of 17.73% and a return on equity of 121.28%. The company had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. NetApp has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 2.210-2.310 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 7.920-8.020 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NetApp will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current year.

(Get Free Report)

NetApp, Inc (NASDAQ: NTAP) is a data management and storage company that delivers hybrid cloud data services for applications and data. Founded in 1992 as Network Appliance and rebranded as NetApp in 2008, the company is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California. NetApp’s offering focuses on enabling organizations to store, manage, protect and move data across on-premises environments and major public clouds.

The company’s product portfolio centers on the ONTAP data management software and a range of storage systems and services built around it.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NetApp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetApp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.