NestYield Visionary ETF (EGGQ) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 26th

Posted by on Feb 27th, 2026

NestYield Visionary ETF (NYSEARCA:EGGQGet Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, February 25th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.37 per share on Friday, February 27th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 26th.

NestYield Visionary ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:EGGQ opened at $45.56 on Friday. NestYield Visionary ETF has a 52-week low of $30.34 and a 52-week high of $52.06. The company has a market capitalization of $62.87 million, a PE ratio of 38.34 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a fifty day moving average of $46.23 and a 200-day moving average of $47.32.

About NestYield Visionary ETF

(Get Free Report)

The NestYield Visionary ETF (EGGQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund actively manages a concentrated US large-cap equity portfolio, alongside options-based income strategies. Equity exposure may be held directly or collateralized synthetic positions EGGQ was launched on Dec 26, 2024 and is issued by NestYield.

Featured Stories

Dividend History for NestYield Visionary ETF (NYSEARCA:EGGQ)

Receive News & Ratings for NestYield Visionary ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NestYield Visionary ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.