NestYield Visionary ETF (EGGQ) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 26th

NestYield Visionary ETF (NYSEARCA:EGGQ – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, February 25th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.37 per share on Friday, February 27th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 26th.

NestYield Visionary ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:EGGQ opened at $45.56 on Friday. NestYield Visionary ETF has a 52-week low of $30.34 and a 52-week high of $52.06. The company has a market capitalization of $62.87 million, a PE ratio of 38.34 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a fifty day moving average of $46.23 and a 200-day moving average of $47.32.

About NestYield Visionary ETF

The NestYield Visionary ETF (EGGQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund actively manages a concentrated US large-cap equity portfolio, alongside options-based income strategies. Equity exposure may be held directly or collateralized synthetic positions EGGQ was launched on Dec 26, 2024 and is issued by NestYield.

