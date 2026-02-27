Needham & Company LLC Lowers Figure Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:FIGR) Price Target to $55.00

Figure Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:FIGR – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by research analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $71.00 to $55.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target points to a potential upside of 61.57% from the stock’s current price.

FIGR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Figure Technology Solutions from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 17th. Bank of America cut Figure Technology Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on Figure Technology Solutions from $54.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. Weiss Ratings lowered Figure Technology Solutions from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered Figure Technology Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.50.

Figure Technology Solutions stock opened at $34.04 on Friday. Figure Technology Solutions has a 52 week low of $28.37 and a 52 week high of $78.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.26. The stock has a market cap of $5.99 billion and a PE ratio of 100.12. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.35.

Figure Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:FIGR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.07). The company’s quarterly revenue was up 90.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

In related news, CEO Michael Benjamin Tannenbaum sold 90,026 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.12, for a total value of $3,161,713.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 3,641,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $127,903,633.36. This trade represents a 2.41% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider David Todd Stevens sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.22, for a total value of $1,408,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 489,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,222,580. The trade was a 7.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 723,136 shares of company stock valued at $27,113,723 over the last ninety days.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FIGR. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in Figure Technology Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Figure Technology Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Figure Technology Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Figure Technology Solutions during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Figure Technology Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000.

Positive Sentiment: Strategic partnership with Agora Data to bring AI-driven auto finance and a blockchain-based auto-loan platform to Figure Connect, opening entry into the large auto lending market and expanding tokenized real-world assets. Agora/GlobeNewsWire

Board authorized a $200 million share repurchase program — a direct capital-return move that supports the share price and signals management confidence. Positive Sentiment: Figure and BitGo completed the world’s first fully on-chain equity trade (issuing, trading and settling on-chain) — a milestone that reinforces Figure’s tech differentiation and could accelerate institutional adoption of tokenized securities. InsiderMonkey

Figure is building the future of capital markets using blockchain-based technology. Figure’s proprietary technology powers next-generation lending, trading and investing activities in areas such as consumer credit and digital assets. Our application of the blockchain ledger allows us to better serve our end-customers, improve speed and efficiency, and enhance standardization and liquidity. Using our technology, we continue to develop dynamic, vertically-integrated marketplaces across the approximately $2 trillion consumer credit market and the rapidly growing approximately $4 trillion cryptocurrency and digital asset market.

