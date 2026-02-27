National HealthCare (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

National HealthCare (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, FiscalAI reports. National HealthCare had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 9.52%. The company had revenue of $386.51 million for the quarter.

National HealthCare Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN NHC traded up $4.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $164.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 86,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,918. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.35 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $146.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $130.89. National HealthCare has a one year low of $89.14 and a one year high of $171.64.

National HealthCare Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.6%. National HealthCare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.12%.

About National HealthCare

National HealthCare Corporation (NYSE American: NHC) is a healthcare services company specializing in long-term care and post-acute rehabilitation. The company operates skilled nursing facilities, assisted living communities and outpatient therapy clinics. Through its subsidiary, National HealthCare Partners, NHC provides contract rehabilitation services, pharmacy management and clinical consulting to a broad network of senior living and healthcare providers.

Headquartered in Murfreesboro, Tennessee, National HealthCare Corporation has built a regional footprint across the southeastern and south-central United States.

