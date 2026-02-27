Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) Given New $257.00 Price Target at Robert W. Baird

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by stock analysts at Robert W. Baird from $239.00 to $257.00 in a report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the medical research company’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price suggests a potential upside of 18.93% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Natera from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 15th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Natera in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. TD Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Natera in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Natera from $220.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 1st. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price target on Natera from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $253.80.

NTRA opened at $216.10 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -94.37 and a beta of 1.64. Natera has a 12 month low of $125.38 and a 12 month high of $256.36. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $227.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $203.19.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The medical research company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.81. The firm had revenue of $665.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $600.68 million. Natera had a negative return on equity of 25.07% and a negative net margin of 14.61%.During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.41) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Natera will post -1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Herm Rosenman sold 48,419 shares of Natera stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.42, for a total transaction of $11,011,448.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 20,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,626,177.64. The trade was a 70.42% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 85,299 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.72, for a total value of $19,680,185.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 127,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,504,704.32. This trade represents a 40.01% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 368,119 shares of company stock valued at $85,956,782 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.63% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Palladiem LLC acquired a new position in Natera in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust lifted its position in Natera by 103.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust now owns 163 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Natera during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Natera in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Greenline Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Natera in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 99.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Natera reported EPS of $0.35 vs. consensus of -$0.46 and revenue of $665.5M (up ~39.8% year‑over‑year); management also disclosed FY‑2026 revenue guidance roughly in the $2.6B–$2.7B range, in line with or modestly above Street expectations. These beats and the guidance underpin today's rally by improving near‑term profitability outlook and showing continued top‑line momentum.

The company announced results from its SINERGY trial (clinical readout reported) which may have program‑level commercial and regulatory implications; favorable trial communications often lift investor sentiment around future revenue potential for related products.

Recent aggregation shows an average rating of "Moderate Buy", which can help sustain interest from growth‑oriented investors after the beat.

Investors can review the earnings call transcript and slide deck for detail on margin drivers, customer trends, and cadence of volumes. These documents will determine how durable the beat and guidance look.

Several previews and analyst notes circulated ahead of the print; these helped set a floor for downside and magnified reaction to the upside surprise.

Despite the quarter's positive EPS surprise, Natera still shows a negative net margin and negative return on equity, and consensus expects negative full‑year EPS; the company also carries a large market cap, leaving valuation and sustained profit conversion as key risks.

Natera is a global diagnostics company that develops and commercializes cell-free DNA and other genetic testing technologies for clinical applications. The company focuses on three principal areas: reproductive health (including non-invasive prenatal testing and carrier screening), oncology (tumor-informed assays for minimal residual disease and recurrence monitoring), and organ transplantation (cell-free DNA tests to detect allograft injury). Natera combines laboratory testing, proprietary bioinformatics, and clinical reporting to deliver personalized genetic information to clinicians and patients.

Key product offerings include Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for fetal chromosomal abnormalities and select single-gene conditions; Horizon carrier screening for inherited conditions; Signatera, a personalized, tumor-informed assay used for detecting minimal residual disease and monitoring treatment response in cancer patients; and Prospera, a donor-derived cell-free DNA test used to assess the risk of organ rejection.

