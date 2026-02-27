Murray Income Trust (LON:MUT) Releases Earnings Results

Murray Income Trust (LON:MUT – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported GBX 13.90 earnings per share for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Murray Income Trust had a return on equity of 9.57% and a net margin of 92.34%.

Murray Income Trust Stock Performance

Murray Income Trust stock traded up GBX 16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting GBX 989. 152,403 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 198,608. The company has a market cap of £941.04 million, a P/E ratio of 43.76 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 930.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 911.67. Murray Income Trust has a 52-week low of GBX 727.83 and a 52-week high of GBX 989.

Murray Income Trust Company Profile

An investment trust founded in 1923 aiming for high and growing income with capital growth.

