Mullen Group Ltd. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.07 (TSE:MTL)

Mullen Group Ltd. (TSE:MTL – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, February 27th, TickerTech Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share on Monday, March 16th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 27th.
Mullen Group Trading Up 2.1%
Shares of Mullen Group stock opened at C$17.45 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.46, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.69, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$16.61 and a 200 day moving average of C$15.06. Mullen Group has a fifty-two week low of C$11.81 and a fifty-two week high of C$17.74.
Mullen Group (TSE:MTL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported C$0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$533.88 million for the quarter. Mullen Group had a net margin of 6.18% and a return on equity of 12.39%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Read Our Latest Research Report on Mullen Group
Mullen Group Company Profile
Mullen Group is a public company with a long history of acquiring companies in the transportation and logistics industries. Today, we have one of the largest portfolios of logistics companies in North America, providing a wide range of transportation, warehousing and distribution services through a network of independently operated businesses. Service offerings include less-than-truckload, customs brokerage, truckload, warehousing, logistics, transload, oversized, third-party logistics and specialized hauling transportation.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Mullen Group
- The gold chart Wall Street is terrified of…
- America’s 1776 happening again
- This makes me furious
- Buy this Gold Stock Before May 2026
- What a Former CIA Agent Knows About the Coming Collapse
Receive News & Ratings for Mullen Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mullen Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.