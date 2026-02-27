Mullen Group Ltd. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.07 (TSE:MTL)

Mullen Group Ltd. (TSE:MTL – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, February 27th, TickerTech Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share on Monday, March 16th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 27th.

Mullen Group Trading Up 2.1%

Shares of Mullen Group stock opened at C$17.45 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.46, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.69, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$16.61 and a 200 day moving average of C$15.06. Mullen Group has a fifty-two week low of C$11.81 and a fifty-two week high of C$17.74.

Mullen Group (TSE:MTL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported C$0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$533.88 million for the quarter. Mullen Group had a net margin of 6.18% and a return on equity of 12.39%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MTL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Mullen Group from C$16.00 to C$18.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce upped their price objective on Mullen Group from C$15.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Thursday, January 8th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Mullen Group from C$16.00 to C$18.00 in a research report on Monday, December 8th. Desjardins upped their target price on Mullen Group from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 12th. Finally, Raymond James Financial cut shares of Mullen Group from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$17.95.

Mullen Group Company Profile

Mullen Group is a public company with a long history of acquiring companies in the transportation and logistics industries. Today, we have one of the largest portfolios of logistics companies in North America, providing a wide range of transportation, warehousing and distribution services through a network of independently operated businesses. Service offerings include less-than-truckload, customs brokerage, truckload, warehousing, logistics, transload, oversized, third-party logistics and specialized hauling transportation.

