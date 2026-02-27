Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) Director Acquires $739,500.00 in Stock

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA – Get Free Report) Director Gregg Sengstack purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $29.58 per share, with a total value of $739,500.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $739,500. This represents a ∞ increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

NYSE MWA traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $30.16. 965,508 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,185,465. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a PE ratio of 23.94, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 4.02. Mueller Water Products has a 1-year low of $22.01 and a 1-year high of $30.47. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.82.

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $318.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $315.26 million. Mueller Water Products had a net margin of 13.83% and a return on equity of 22.34%. Mueller Water Products’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Mueller Water Products will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 10th were issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 10th. Mueller Water Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.22%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Mueller Water Products by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,165,849 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $146,871,000 after acquiring an additional 250,461 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Mueller Water Products by 19.4% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,825,366 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $140,042,000 after purchasing an additional 945,258 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Mueller Water Products by 66.1% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,535,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $133,061,000 after purchasing an additional 2,203,088 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Mueller Water Products by 21.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,449,896 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $106,987,000 after buying an additional 796,596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Mueller Water Products by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,613,397 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $86,075,000 after buying an additional 22,056 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.68% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MWA. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on Mueller Water Products from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Robert W. Baird set a $33.00 price target on Mueller Water Products in a report on Friday, February 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective (up from $30.00) on shares of Mueller Water Products in a research report on Monday, February 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.33.

Mueller Water Products, Inc is a leading provider of water infrastructure and flow control products and services designed to help water utilities and municipalities manage, control and measure their water distribution systems. The company’s portfolio includes a comprehensive range of products such as fire hydrants, valves, pipe repair systems, fittings and couplings, along with advanced metering and monitoring solutions. By combining traditional mechanical components with digital technologies, Mueller Water Products addresses the critical need for reliable and sustainable water distribution across North America.

