Morgan Stanley Direct Lending Fund (NYSE:MSDL) Reaches New 52-Week Low – Should You Sell?

Morgan Stanley Direct Lending Fund (NYSE:MSDL – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as $14.70 and last traded at $14.6740, with a volume of 553707 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.47.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $16.00 target price (down from $17.00) on shares of Morgan Stanley Direct Lending Fund in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Morgan Stanley Direct Lending Fund from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley Direct Lending Fund from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley Direct Lending Fund from $20.00 to $18.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $18.00 price target (down from $19.00) on shares of Morgan Stanley Direct Lending Fund in a research note on Wednesday, November 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Morgan Stanley Direct Lending Fund currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.58.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 9.10 and a beta of 0.26. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.85.

Morgan Stanley Direct Lending Fund (NYSE:MSDL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49. The company had revenue of $49.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.30 million. Morgan Stanley Direct Lending Fund had a net margin of 35.92% and a return on equity of 10.21%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley Direct Lending Fund will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley Direct Lending Fund’s dividend payout ratio is 121.21%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Morgan Stanley Direct Lending Fund by 53.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 155,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,098,000 after purchasing an additional 53,902 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Morgan Stanley Direct Lending Fund by 682.5% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 198,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,966,000 after buying an additional 173,292 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley Direct Lending Fund by 85.1% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 370,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,941,000 after buying an additional 170,467 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley Direct Lending Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $342,000. Finally, Muzinich & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley Direct Lending Fund by 114.2% during the second quarter. Muzinich & Co. Inc. now owns 455,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,529,000 after acquiring an additional 242,931 shares in the last quarter.

Morgan Stanley Direct Lending Fund (NYSE: MSDL) is a closed-end management investment company that seeks to provide investors with attractive current income and the potential for capital appreciation. The fund primarily invests in senior secured loans and other debt instruments issued by middle-market companies. By focusing on floating-rate structures, it aims to offer a measure of protection against rising interest rates while generating regular cash distributions.

The fund’s investment strategy centers on building a diversified portfolio of direct lending opportunities across a broad range of industries, including healthcare, business services, and industrials.

