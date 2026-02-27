Montrose Environmental Group (NYSE:MEG) Price Target Raised to $35.00 at Needham & Company LLC

Montrose Environmental Group (NYSE:MEG – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by research analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $32.00 to $35.00 in a report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target indicates a potential upside of 22.12% from the stock’s current price.

MEG has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays increased their price target on Montrose Environmental Group from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Montrose Environmental Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.67.

Shares of NYSE MEG opened at $28.66 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.22. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -119.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Montrose Environmental Group has a 12 month low of $10.51 and a 12 month high of $32.00.

Montrose Environmental Group (NYSE:MEG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.11. Montrose Environmental Group had a positive return on equity of 4.45% and a negative net margin of 0.10%.The business had revenue of $193.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.24 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.90) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Montrose Environmental Group will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Montrose Environmental Group

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Montrose Environmental Group by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 170,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,237,000 after buying an additional 25,518 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Montrose Environmental Group during the 4th quarter valued at $386,000. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL grew its holdings in Montrose Environmental Group by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL now owns 168,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,189,000 after purchasing an additional 23,802 shares during the period. Numerai GP LLC purchased a new position in shares of Montrose Environmental Group in the fourth quarter worth about $254,000. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Montrose Environmental Group in the fourth quarter worth $688,000. 87.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Montrose Environmental Group (NYSE: MEG) is a global provider of environmental technical and monitoring services, delivering solutions for site assessment, remediation, compliance and long-term environmental stewardship. The company serves a broad range of industries, including energy, manufacturing, chemicals, mining and government agencies, supporting clients with risk management strategies, regulatory permitting and environmental permitting.

Montrose’s core offerings encompass environmental consulting, engineering design, field sampling and laboratory analysis, plus innovative digital monitoring platforms.

