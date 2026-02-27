Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Stifel Nicolaus Analyst Says

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Stifel Nicolaus from $82.00 to $92.00 in a report issued on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target points to a potential upside of 6.16% from the company’s current price.

MNST has been the topic of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 target price on shares of Monster Beverage in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Monster Beverage from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $73.00 target price (up from $53.00) on shares of Monster Beverage in a report on Wednesday, December 3rd. TD Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Monster Beverage in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price (up from $87.00) on shares of Monster Beverage in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.24.

NASDAQ MNST opened at $86.66 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $84.67 billion, a PE ratio of 49.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $79.93 and a 200-day moving average of $72.26. Monster Beverage has a 52-week low of $50.93 and a 52-week high of $86.80.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 21.65% and a return on equity of 27.76%. Monster Beverage’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Monster Beverage will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Rodney C. Sacks sold 206,543 shares of Monster Beverage stock in a transaction on Friday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.58, for a total value of $15,197,433.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Emelie Tirre sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.31, for a total transaction of $2,199,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 63,939 shares in the company, valued at $4,687,368.09. This represents a 31.94% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 397.9% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 15,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $890,000 after acquiring an additional 12,148 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 247.7% in the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $813,000 after buying an additional 9,251 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new position in shares of Monster Beverage during the second quarter worth $236,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in Monster Beverage by 53.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 16,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after acquiring an additional 5,924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, World Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in Monster Beverage in the 2nd quarter worth $328,000. 72.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Monster Beverage Corporation (NASDAQ: MNST) is an American beverage company best known for its Monster Energy brand of energy drinks. The company’s product portfolio centers on carbonated energy beverages and a range of complementary ready-to-drink offerings, including energy coffees, hydration beverages and other flavored functional drinks. Monster markets multiple sub-brands and flavor variants to address different consumer segments and consumption occasions.

Originally organized around the Hansen’s Natural line of juices and sodas, the company pivoted toward the energy drink category and formally adopted the Monster Beverage name in the early 2010s to reflect its strategic focus.

