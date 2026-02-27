Mizuho Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV) Stock Price

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by equities research analysts at Mizuho from $73.00 to $69.00 in a report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Mizuho’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 52.62% from the company’s current price.
Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on HGV. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in a report on Tuesday, November 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Research raised Hilton Grand Vacations from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 22nd. Weiss Ratings raised Hilton Grand Vacations from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $49.00 price target on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in a report on Friday, January 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hilton Grand Vacations has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.13.
Check Out Our Latest Report on HGV
Hilton Grand Vacations Stock Down 3.6%
Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.17). Hilton Grand Vacations had a return on equity of 9.52% and a net margin of 1.06%.The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Hilton Grand Vacations will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 743.4% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 641 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the period. Bard Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 136.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations by 60.6% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Hilton Grand Vacations during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. 97.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Trending Headlines about Hilton Grand Vacations
Here are the key news stories impacting Hilton Grand Vacations this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Management set a 2026 adjusted-EBITDA target of $1.185B–$1.225B and reiterated a strong focus on capital returns, which supports future cash returns to shareholders. Hilton Grand Vacations outlines EBITDA target
- Positive Sentiment: Analyst coverage upgrade highlights buybacks as a potential catalyst to lift the stock if management executes on share repurchases and capital-return plans. Buybacks Can Power HGV Higher (Upgrade)
- Neutral Sentiment: Q4 results show year-over-year gains: EPS rose to $0.88 from $0.49 and revenue increased ~3.8%, indicating operational recovery even as near-term execution lagged estimates. HGV Q4 key metrics analysis
- Neutral Sentiment: The earnings call / transcript provides management commentary and slides that investors should review for details on margin drivers, timing of buybacks, and cadence toward the 2026 EBITDA target. Q4 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Negative Sentiment: Q4 EPS and revenue missed consensus (EPS $0.88 vs. $1.05 est.; revenue $1.33B vs. $1.38B est.), triggering investor disappointment and downward pressure on the share price. Earnings and revenues lag estimates
- Negative Sentiment: Multiple outlets note sales and EPS came in below analyst expectations, which, combined with a relatively high valuation, likely explains the stock decline as investors await clearer proof of buyback execution and margin improvement. HGV reports sales below analyst estimates
Hilton Grand Vacations Company Profile
Hilton Grand Vacations Inc is a leading developer and marketer of premium vacation ownership resorts. The company specializes in selling timeshare interests in vacation properties under the Hilton Grand Vacations brand, enabling members to purchase deeded real estate interests and utilize a points-based system for booking stays. Alongside new sales, the company provides ongoing management services for its portfolio of resorts, ensuring high standards of guest services, resort maintenance, and member engagement through its proprietary technology platform.
In addition to vacation ownership sales, Hilton Grand Vacations offers a comprehensive suite of membership benefits.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Hilton Grand Vacations
- The gold chart Wall Street is terrified of…
- America’s 1776 happening again
- This makes me furious
- Buy this Gold Stock Before May 2026
- What a Former CIA Agent Knows About the Coming Collapse
Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Grand Vacations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Grand Vacations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.