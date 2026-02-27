Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Lowers Stake in SoFi Technologies, Inc. $SOFI

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. cut its stake in SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Free Report) by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,153,605 shares of the company’s stock after selling 726,354 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in SoFi Technologies were worth $109,738,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in SoFi Technologies by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 719,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,077,000 after purchasing an additional 14,281 shares in the last quarter. Caxton Associates LLP bought a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $129,000. Empowered Funds LLC raised its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 33,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 1,631 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 74,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,352,000 after buying an additional 4,505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in SoFi Technologies by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 260,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,750,000 after buying an additional 13,180 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at SoFi Technologies

In other SoFi Technologies news, EVP Kelli Keough sold 9,755 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.87, for a total value of $184,076.85. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 293,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,542,590.75. This trade represents a 3.21% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Robert S. Lavet bought 5,000 shares of SoFi Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.04 per share, for a total transaction of $105,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the general counsel directly owned 17,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $361,298.88. This trade represents a 41.08% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 214,753 shares of company stock worth $5,045,087 over the last three months. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SoFi Technologies Trading Down 1.0%

Shares of SOFI opened at $19.10 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.26 and a beta of 2.13. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.60 and a twelve month high of $32.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.05.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 30th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $984.75 million. SoFi Technologies had a net margin of 13.34% and a return on equity of 5.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 39.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. SoFi Technologies has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.120- EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 0.600- EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on SOFI. Citizens Jmp upgraded shares of SoFi Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 9th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $20.50 target price on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of SoFi Technologies from $28.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. Barclays raised their price objective on SoFi Technologies from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded SoFi Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.34.

SoFi Technologies Profile

SoFi Technologies, Inc (NASDAQ: SOFI) is a diversified financial services company that provides consumer-focused lending, banking, investing and financial technology products. The company’s core offerings include student loan refinancing and private student loans, personal loans, mortgage lending, and credit card products. In addition to credit and lending, SoFi operates consumer-facing deposit and cash management accounts, an investing and trading platform, and an insurance marketplace through partner relationships, all designed to serve individuals seeking an integrated digital financial experience.

SoFi has grown beyond direct-to-consumer lending by building technology and infrastructure capabilities.

