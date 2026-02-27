Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires 12,087 Shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. $ROK

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 391,646 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,087 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $136,892,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 468.8% in the third quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 91 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Rexford Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Rockwell Automation during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. increased its position in Rockwell Automation by 48.7% in the 2nd quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 116 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation in the second quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Sachetta LLC raised its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 900.0% in the third quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 120 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. 75.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:ROK opened at $411.66 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $407.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $377.58. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $215.00 and a fifty-two week high of $438.72. The company has a market capitalization of $46.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Rockwell Automation ( NYSE:ROK Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 34.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.83 earnings per share. Rockwell Automation has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.400-12.200 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 23rd will be paid a dividend of $1.38 per share. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 23rd. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.16%.

In other Rockwell Automation news, SVP Rebecca W. House sold 1,698 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $402.06, for a total value of $682,697.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 12,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,905,132. The trade was a 12.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Scott Genereux sold 1,387 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $402.03, for a total value of $557,615.61. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 4,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,814,763.42. This trade represents a 23.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders sold 25,531 shares of company stock valued at $10,259,637. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ROK. Rothschild & Co Redburn raised their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $335.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $450.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 10th. Evercore began coverage on Rockwell Automation in a research note on Monday, December 15th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $440.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird set a $430.00 target price on Rockwell Automation in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Finally, Stephens raised their price target on Rockwell Automation from $425.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rockwell Automation presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $418.33.

Rockwell Automation is a global industrial automation and digital transformation company headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. The firm designs, manufactures and supports control systems, industrial control hardware and software, and related services that help manufacturers and industrial operators automate processes, improve productivity and enable data-driven decision making. Rockwell traces its heritage to the Allen-Bradley and Rockwell automation businesses and positions itself as a provider of integrated automation solutions across discrete and process industries.

The company’s product portfolio includes programmable logic controllers (PLCs), human-machine interfaces (HMIs), variable frequency drives, sensors, safety components and other industrial control hardware, often marketed under the Allen-Bradley brand.

