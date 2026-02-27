Mitie Group (LON:MTO) Reaches New 1-Year High – Here’s Why

Mitie Group plc (LON:MTO – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 186 and last traded at GBX 179.20, with a volume of 204118 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 178.40.

MTO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Mitie Group from GBX 170 to GBX 190 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 195 price target on shares of Mitie Group in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 191 price objective on shares of Mitie Group in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 210 target price on shares of Mitie Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mitie Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 186.20.

The company has a market capitalization of £2.28 billion, a PE ratio of 24.68, a P/E/G ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 171.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 158.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.41.

In related news, insider Salma Shah bought 1,994 shares of Mitie Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 167 per share, with a total value of £3,329.98. Also, insider Mary Reilly purchased 1,518 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 167 per share, for a total transaction of £2,535.06. Insiders have bought a total of 3,687 shares of company stock valued at $616,646 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.82% of the company’s stock.

Mitie Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides facilities management and professional services in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Business Services, Technical Services, Central Government & Defense (CG&D), Communities. The company provides decarbonization, electrical grid connections, emission intelligence, energy and carbon, EV fleets, and heat solutions, as well as solar energy; cleaning and hygiene, engineering maintenance, integrated facilities management, landscape, and waste management services; project and workplace services; and Fire & security systems, front of house, intelligence, vetting, and security guarding service.

