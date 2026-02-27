Minera Alamos (CVE:MAI) Sets New 1-Year High – What’s Next?

Minera Alamos Inc. (CVE:MAI – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$7.00 and last traded at C$6.94, with a volume of 171849 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$6.69.

Minera Alamos Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of C$754.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.12 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$5.67 and its 200 day moving average is C$4.53. The company has a quick ratio of 3.89, a current ratio of 4.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.24.

Insider Activity

In other Minera Alamos news, insider David Rodger Stewart bought 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$4.40 per share, for a total transaction of C$52,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 44,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$195,800. This trade represents a 36.92% increase in their position. 5.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Minera Alamos

Minera Alamos Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties in Mexico. The company explores for gold, silver, molybdenum, and copper deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Santana project consists of 9 mining claims covering an area of approximately 3,100 hectares located in the east-southeast of Hermosillo, Sonora; the Cerro de Oro project that includes an area of 6,500 hectares situated in Zacatecas, Mexico; and the La Fortuna project covering an area of approximately 6,100 hectares located in Durango State, Mexico, as well as the Los Verdes property located in the State of Sonora, Mexico.

