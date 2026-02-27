Michelle Howard Purchases 50 Shares of International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) Stock

International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) Director Michelle Howard purchased 50 shares of International Business Machines stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $237.83 per share, for a total transaction of $11,891.50. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,139.02. This represents a 34.72% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

International Business Machines Stock Performance

NYSE:IBM opened at $242.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.96. International Business Machines Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $214.50 and a fifty-two week high of $324.90. The company has a market cap of $227.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.71, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $288.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $283.56.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The technology company reported $4.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.33 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $19.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.23 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 38.15% and a net margin of 15.69%.International Business Machines’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.92 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Corporation will post 10.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 10th will be paid a $1.68 dividend. This represents a $6.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 10th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.27%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Basepoint Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Family CFO Inc purchased a new position in International Business Machines during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Winnow Wealth LLC bought a new stake in International Business Machines in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Joseph Group Capital Management purchased a new stake in International Business Machines in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Cornerstone Financial Management LLC bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on IBM. Oppenheimer set a $380.00 target price on International Business Machines and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 29th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $350.00 price target on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on International Business Machines from $315.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $340.00 target price on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Dbs Bank upgraded shares of International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $320.87.

Trending Headlines about International Business Machines

Here are the key news stories impacting International Business Machines this week:

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) is a global technology and consulting company headquartered in Armonk, New York. Founded in 1911 as the Computing-Tabulating-Recording Company (CTR) and renamed IBM in 1924, the company has evolved from early electromechanical machines to a diversified technology provider serving enterprises and governments worldwide. IBM is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol IBM.

IBM’s principal businesses encompass cloud computing and software, infrastructure and systems, consulting and technology services, and research and development.

