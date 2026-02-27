MGB Wealth Management LLC Makes New $1.58 Million Investment in Dan IVES Wedbush AI Revolution ETF $IVES

MGB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dan IVES Wedbush AI Revolution ETF (NYSEARCA:IVES – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 49,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,576,000. MGB Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Dan IVES Wedbush AI Revolution ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in Dan IVES Wedbush AI Revolution ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Dan IVES Wedbush AI Revolution ETF by 177.0% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dan IVES Wedbush AI Revolution ETF during the second quarter worth $155,000. Valmark Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dan IVES Wedbush AI Revolution ETF during the third quarter worth $206,000. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Dan IVES Wedbush AI Revolution ETF in the third quarter valued at $206,000.

NYSEARCA:IVES opened at $30.56 on Friday. Dan IVES Wedbush AI Revolution ETF has a 12-month low of $25.07 and a 12-month high of $35.25. The firm has a market cap of $981.59 million, a PE ratio of 27.36 and a beta of 2.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $31.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.63.

The Wedbush ETFMG Global Cloud Technology ETF (IVES) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of global equities related to cloud technology companies. IVES was launched on Mar 8, 2016 and is managed by ETF Managers Group.

