Mayfield Group Holdings Limited (ASX:MYG) Announces Interim Dividend of $0.02

Mayfield Group Holdings Limited (ASX:MYG – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Friday, February 27th, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 18th will be given a dividend of 0.02 per share on Wednesday, March 18th. This represents a yield of 67.0%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 3rd.

The firm has a market cap of $110.68 million, a P/E ratio of 21.52 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.54, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

Mayfield Group Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides electrical and telecommunications infrastructure products and services in Australia. It offers switchboards, kiosks, and transportable switch rooms for critical electrical infrastructure. The company also engages in the project management, engineering, design, manufacture, installation, and commissioning of electrical infrastructure. In addition, it provides high, medium and low voltage infrastructure services, including switching, testing, maintenance and asset replacement services; telecommunications and critical power products and services; and protection systems and control panels.

