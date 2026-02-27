Mayfield Group Holdings Limited (ASX:MYG) Announces Interim Dividend of $0.02

Mayfield Group Holdings Limited (ASX:MYG – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Friday, February 27th, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 18th will be given a dividend of 0.02 per share on Wednesday, March 18th. This represents a yield of 67.0%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 3rd.
Mayfield Group Stock Performance
The firm has a market cap of $110.68 million, a P/E ratio of 21.52 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.54, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.30.
Mayfield Group Company Profile
