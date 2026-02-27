MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) Releases FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 8.400-8.400 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 8.020. The company issued revenue guidance of $17.0 billion-, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $15.4 billion. MasTec also updated its Q1 2026 guidance to 1.000-1.000 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MTZ shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of MasTec from $248.00 to $284.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 26th. Mizuho set a $254.00 price objective on MasTec in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Truist Financial upped their target price on MasTec from $253.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 18th. Barclays lifted their target price on MasTec from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on MasTec in a report on Friday, January 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $274.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $238.16.

MasTec stock traded up $4.74 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $290.00. The stock had a trading volume of 1,732,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 933,037. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.88 billion, a PE ratio of 68.88 and a beta of 1.94. MasTec has a fifty-two week low of $99.70 and a fifty-two week high of $291.70. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $243.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $215.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.33.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MTZ. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in MasTec by 372.0% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 236 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MasTec by 32.1% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 329 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. BROOKFIELD Corp ON purchased a new position in shares of MasTec during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of MasTec by 105.2% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 355 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestcor Inc bought a new stake in MasTec during the third quarter worth $128,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.10% of the company’s stock.

MasTec, Inc is a diversified infrastructure construction company that provides engineering, fabrication, installation and maintenance services across a broad range of end markets. Its principal activities encompass the development of communications networks, oil and gas pipeline systems, electrical transmission and distribution facilities, industrial installations and renewable energy projects.

The company traces its roots to a small cable installation operation in Miami and has grown through a series of strategic acquisitions to become one of the largest infrastructure contractors in North America.

