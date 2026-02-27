Marui Group (OTCMKTS:MAURY) Sees Large Volume Increase – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Marui Group Co. (OTCMKTS:MAURY – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 2,506 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 194% from the previous session’s volume of 852 shares.The stock last traded at $41.75 and had previously closed at $40.00.

Marui Group Stock Down 0.1%

The stock has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.33 and a beta of 0.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.47.

Marui Group (OTCMKTS:MAURY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.06. Marui Group had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 11.90%. The company had revenue of $444.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $433.36 million. Marui Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.013-2.013 EPS.

Marui Group Company Profile

Marui Group Co, Ltd. operates a diversified business combining retail and financial services in Japan. Its retail segment manages department stores under the Marui and OIOI brand names, offering apparel, accessories and lifestyle goods. Through a network of urban storefronts in locations such as Tokyo, Osaka and Nagoya, alongside an expanding e-commerce platform, Marui Group targets a youthful demographic with trend-focused merchandise and seasonal collaborations.

The company’s financial services arm is centered on the Epos Card, a credit card and loyalty program that provides point-based rewards, installment payment options and special member benefits.

