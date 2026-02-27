Maris-Tech Ltd. (NASDAQ:MTEK) Short Interest Update

Maris-Tech Ltd. (NASDAQ:MTEK – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 11,532 shares, a decrease of 59.3% from the January 29th total of 28,314 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 79,705 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 79,705 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Maris-Tech Price Performance

NASDAQ MTEK traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.73. 46,477 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 99,871. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.90. Maris-Tech has a one year low of $1.03 and a one year high of $4.27.

Get Maris-Tech alerts:

Institutional Trading of Maris-Tech

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Maris-Tech during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Maris-Tech during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Maris-Tech by 300.0% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 33,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 25,200 shares during the period. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Maris-Tech in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Maris-Tech has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Maris-Tech

About Maris-Tech

(Get Free Report)

Maris-Tech Ltd. designs and manufactures digital video and audio hardware and software solutions for the professionals, as well as the civilian and home security markets worldwide. The company offers intelligent video surveillance solutions, communication technology products, modular video encoding/decoding platform, ultra-low latency streaming solutions, dual channel low power encoder systems, multi channel encoding streaming and recording platform, miniature recording and streaming platforms, and video encoding and decoding platform.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Maris-Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maris-Tech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.