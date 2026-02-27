MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.04 EPS

MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.04), FiscalAI reports. The business had revenue of $111.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.85 million. MannKind had a negative return on equity of 49.33% and a net margin of 9.32%.MannKind’s revenue was up 45.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share.

Here are the key takeaways from MannKind’s conference call:

MannKind reported a record Q4 of $112M and full-year $349M , says the company is diversified beyond UT with a path to a >$450M revenue run rate in 2026 and expects >$350M in royalties over the next 36 months plus multi-year supply minimums supporting a revenue floor.

and full-year , says the company is diversified beyond UT with a path to a >$450M revenue run rate in 2026 and expects >$350M in royalties over the next 36 months plus multi-year supply minimums supporting a revenue floor. The recently acquired FUROSCIX business accelerated in 2025 (Q4 net sales $23.3M , +91% YoY; FY $70.4M ), the sales force doubled to ~160 reps, and a ReadyFlow Autoinjector PDUFA on July 26 could expand the market and lower COGS if approved.

, +91% YoY; FY ), the sales force doubled to ~160 reps, and a could expand the market and lower COGS if approved. Afrezza posted Q4 net sales of $22.3M (FY $74.6M ) and has a potential catalyst with a pediatric PDUFA on May 29 , supported by new ADA guideline recognition of inhaled insulin and a label update showing a 58% reduction in 2‑hour postprandial excursions with the revised dosing.

(FY ) and has a potential catalyst with a , supported by new ADA guideline recognition of inhaled insulin and a label update showing a 58% reduction in 2‑hour postprandial excursions with the revised dosing. Management plans up to an additional $40M in commercial investments for 2026 and noted higher R&D/SG&A plus intangible amortization in COGS, which they expect to pressure 2026 margins before anticipated improvement in 2027.

MannKind Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MNKD opened at $3.24 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.61 and a 200-day moving average of $5.35. MannKind has a twelve month low of $2.93 and a twelve month high of $6.51. The firm has a market cap of $994.91 million, a PE ratio of 32.40 and a beta of 0.84.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on MNKD. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of MannKind in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Zacks Research cut MannKind from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. Truist Financial set a $9.00 target price on shares of MannKind in a research note on Monday, November 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $3.50 target price on shares of MannKind in a report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of MannKind from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.36.

Insider Transactions at MannKind

In other news, CEO Michael Castagna sold 65,804 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.01, for a total transaction of $395,482.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,504,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,053,799.92. This represents a 2.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Stuart A. Tross sold 47,006 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.33, for a total transaction of $297,547.98. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 985,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,235,094.31. This represents a 4.55% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders have sold 262,846 shares of company stock worth $1,546,840. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MannKind

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of MannKind during the fourth quarter valued at $70,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in MannKind by 50.8% during the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 1,861,046 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,552,000 after purchasing an additional 626,878 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL acquired a new position in MannKind during the 4th quarter valued at about $182,000. Polymer Capital Management US LLC acquired a new position in MannKind during the 4th quarter valued at about $168,000. Finally, Man Group plc grew its position in shares of MannKind by 80.9% during the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 178,494 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,012,000 after buying an additional 79,843 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 49.55% of the company’s stock.

More MannKind News

Here are the key news stories impacting MannKind this week:

Positive Sentiment: Heavy call-option buying suggests some traders are positioning for an upside move in MNKD; unusual volume in calls (several thousand contracts) was reported. Read More.

Heavy call-option buying suggests some traders are positioning for an upside move in MNKD; unusual volume in calls (several thousand contracts) was reported. Read More. Positive Sentiment: HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating with an $11 price target, signaling at least one analyst expects substantial upside vs. current levels. Read More.

HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating with an $11 price target, signaling at least one analyst expects substantial upside vs. current levels. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Management highlighted a roughly $450M 2026 revenue run‑rate and key product catalysts, and is preparing for an Afrezza pediatric launch — items investors may view as multi‑quarter growth drivers. Read More.

Management highlighted a roughly $450M 2026 revenue run‑rate and key product catalysts, and is preparing for an Afrezza pediatric launch — items investors may view as multi‑quarter growth drivers. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Company released Q4 materials, slide deck and an earnings‑call transcript — useful for investors doing deeper due diligence on unit trends and pipeline cadence. Read More.

Company released Q4 materials, slide deck and an earnings‑call transcript — useful for investors doing deeper due diligence on unit trends and pipeline cadence. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst/coverage pieces break down the quarter: revenue beat consensus (≈$112M vs. $99.8M est.) and sales growth was strong year-over-year, but key per‑share metrics warrant attention. Read More.

Analyst/coverage pieces break down the quarter: revenue beat consensus (≈$112M vs. $99.8M est.) and sales growth was strong year-over-year, but key per‑share metrics warrant attention. Read More. Negative Sentiment: EPS missed expectations: MannKind reported a $0.05 loss per share vs. consensus of a $0.01 loss, and that surprise to the downside drove downside sentiment and was cited as the main reason shares fell. Read More.

EPS missed expectations: MannKind reported a $0.05 loss per share vs. consensus of a $0.01 loss, and that surprise to the downside drove downside sentiment and was cited as the main reason shares fell. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Market headlines flagged an unexpected Q4 loss and the stock hit a 52‑week low on the earnings news, which tends to amplify selling pressure from momentum-focused traders. Read More.

Market headlines flagged an unexpected Q4 loss and the stock hit a 52‑week low on the earnings news, which tends to amplify selling pressure from momentum-focused traders. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Competitive risk: shares were pressured by reports United Therapeutics is considering a new treprostinil formulation, which could affect market dynamics for some pulmonary-hypertension related products. Read More.

About MannKind

MannKind Corporation is a biopharmaceutical company specialized in the development and commercialization of inhaled therapeutic products. The company’s core business revolves around its proprietary Technosphere® drug‐delivery platform, which is designed to enable rapid absorption of small‐molecule drugs through pulmonary administration. MannKind’s lead product, Afrezza®, is an inhaled insulin therapy intended for adults with type 1 and type 2 diabetes, offering users a rapid‐acting alternative to traditional injectable insulins.

Afrezza received U.S.

