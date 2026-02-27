Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund (NYSE:MCN) Short Interest Up 1,564.3% in February

Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund (NYSE:MCN – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 45,568 shares, an increase of 1,564.3% from the January 29th total of 2,738 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 92,078 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days. Based on an average daily volume of 92,078 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Tactive Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $71,000.

Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund Trading Up 0.2%

MCN traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $6.09. The company had a trading volume of 29,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,218. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.07. Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund has a 12-month low of $5.16 and a 12-month high of $6.46.

Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund Dividend Announcement

Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund Company Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 17th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.9%.

Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund (NYSE: MCN) is a closed-end management investment company designed to provide investors with total return through a blend of current income and capital appreciation. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange, the Fund pursues its objective by investing primarily in equity securities of U.S. companies and employing an options overlay to enhance income generation.

The Fund’s investment approach centers on fundamental analysis to identify large- and mid-cap stocks with attractive risk/return profiles.

