LZ Technology Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:LZMH) Short Interest Update

LZ Technology Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:LZMH – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 41,549 shares, a decline of 52.1% from the January 29th total of 86,744 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 269,844 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

LZ Technology Trading Down 2.7%

NASDAQ LZMH opened at $1.10 on Friday. LZ Technology has a 12 month low of $1.07 and a 12 month high of $32.10. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.48.

LZ Technology (NASDAQ:LZMH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 21st. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $28.89 million for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of LZ Technology

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LZMH. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of LZ Technology during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. PharVision Advisers LLC purchased a new position in LZ Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new stake in shares of LZ Technology in the second quarter worth approximately $51,000.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of LZ Technology in a research note on Monday, December 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

About LZ Technology

As a holding company with no material operations of its own, LZ Technology conducts its operations through its operating entities formed in the PRC, primarily Lianzhang Portal and its subsidiaries. For the years ended December 31, 2022 and 2023, the Company had a total of 247 and 255 customers, respectively, who entered into contracts with the Company to purchase the Company’s products and services. For the six months ended June 30, 2024 and 2023, the Company had a total of 168 and 102 customers, respectively, who entered into contracts with the Company to purchase the Company’s products and services.

