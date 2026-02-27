Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) Price Target Raised to $294.00

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by research analysts at Mizuho from $272.00 to $294.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the home improvement retailer’s stock. Mizuho’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 11.26% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on LOW. HSBC lowered their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $285.00 to $263.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 21st. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $252.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $290.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $320.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 5th. Twenty-one research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lowe’s Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $291.64.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on LOW

Lowe’s Companies Price Performance

Shares of LOW stock traded down $0.15 on Friday, hitting $264.24. 818,241 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,894,763. Lowe’s Companies has a 52 week low of $206.38 and a 52 week high of $293.06. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $266.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $254.31. The firm has a market cap of $148.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.30, a PEG ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.97.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 25th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $20.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.34 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 7.71% and a negative return on equity of 61.40%. The business’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.93 EPS. Lowe’s Companies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 12.250-12.75 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies will post 11.9 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Lowe’s Companies

In related news, CEO Marvin R. Ellison sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.17, for a total value of $4,701,060.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 231,043 shares in the company, valued at $60,341,500.31. This represents a 7.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LOW. Swiss RE Ltd. purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Howard Hughes Medical Institute purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Wilkerson Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Activest Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 78.5% during the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 116 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 52.5% in the 4th quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 122 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.06% of the company’s stock.

Key Stories Impacting Lowe’s Companies

Here are the key news stories impacting Lowe’s Companies this week:

About Lowe’s Companies

(Get Free Report)

Lowe’s Companies, Inc is a leading home improvement retailer that operates large-format stores and digital channels serving both do-it-yourself homeowners and professional contractors. The company offers a broad assortment of products including building materials, lumber, appliances, tools and hardware, plumbing and electrical supplies, paint, flooring, kitchen and bath fixtures, outdoor and garden products, and home decor. Lowe’s also provides a range of services such as installation, home improvement financing, tool and equipment rental, and contractor-focused sales programs.

Operations are centered on a nationwide brick-and-mortar store network supported by distribution centers and an e-commerce platform that enables online ordering, delivery and in-store pickup.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.