LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) Shares Gap Down – Time to Sell?

Shares of LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $69.05, but opened at $64.16. LivaNova shares last traded at $68.8120, with a volume of 459,836 shares traded.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of LivaNova from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of LivaNova from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 17th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of LivaNova from $64.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wall Street Zen raised LivaNova from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $75.00 price objective on LivaNova in a research note on Tuesday, December 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, LivaNova has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.78.

The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a PE ratio of -15.83 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.90.

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.06. LivaNova had a negative net margin of 17.46% and a positive return on equity of 16.54%. The firm had revenue of $360.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $354.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. LivaNova has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.150-4.250 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that LivaNova PLC will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of LivaNova by 131.7% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 16,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after acquiring an additional 9,471 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in LivaNova by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,091,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,135,000 after purchasing an additional 47,323 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of LivaNova during the 4th quarter valued at about $604,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of LivaNova in the 4th quarter valued at about $306,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Department of Treasury boosted its stake in shares of LivaNova by 44.9% in the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury now owns 30,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,991,000 after buying an additional 9,396 shares during the last quarter. 97.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LivaNova plc is a global medical technology company that develops and manufactures products and therapies for the cardiac surgery and neuromodulation markets. Headquartered in London, United Kingdom, and Houston, Texas, LivaNova serves hospitals, clinics and healthcare providers in more than 100 countries. The company’s primary focus lies in advancing patient care through innovations in heart–lung bypass, cardiac preservation, circulatory support and neurostimulation therapies.

The Cardiac Surgery business unit offers a comprehensive portfolio of products used in cardiopulmonary bypass procedures, including oxygenators, heart–lung machines, arterial filters, cannulae and sutureless heart valves.

