LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) Releases FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 4.150-4.250 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 3.900. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.5 billion-$1.5 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.5 billion.

LivaNova Stock Performance

NASDAQ LIVN traded down $0.65 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $70.36. 106,450 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 723,043. LivaNova has a 52 week low of $32.48 and a 52 week high of $71.92. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $64.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.69 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.06. LivaNova had a positive return on equity of 16.54% and a negative net margin of 17.46%.The business had revenue of $360.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $354.31 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. LivaNova has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.150-4.250 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that LivaNova will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LIVN. Wall Street Zen raised LivaNova from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 20th. KeyCorp began coverage on LivaNova in a report on Friday, December 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $81.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on LivaNova from $64.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of LivaNova in a report on Thursday, February 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $80.00 price objective on shares of LivaNova in a research report on Wednesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.78.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LivaNova

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LIVN. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in LivaNova during the second quarter worth about $218,000. Quantinno Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of LivaNova in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $307,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of LivaNova during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $238,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of LivaNova during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $270,000. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in LivaNova in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

LivaNova Company Profile

LivaNova plc is a global medical technology company that develops and manufactures products and therapies for the cardiac surgery and neuromodulation markets. Headquartered in London, United Kingdom, and Houston, Texas, LivaNova serves hospitals, clinics and healthcare providers in more than 100 countries. The company’s primary focus lies in advancing patient care through innovations in heart–lung bypass, cardiac preservation, circulatory support and neurostimulation therapies.

The Cardiac Surgery business unit offers a comprehensive portfolio of products used in cardiopulmonary bypass procedures, including oxygenators, heart–lung machines, arterial filters, cannulae and sutureless heart valves.

Further Reading

