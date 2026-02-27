Lion Finance Group (OTCMKTS:BDGSF) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.72 EPS

Lion Finance Group (OTCMKTS:BDGSF – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $5.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.57 by $0.72, Zacks reports. Lion Finance Group had a net margin of 32.24% and a return on equity of 28.64%. The business had revenue of $447.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $439.97 million.

Lion Finance Group Stock Performance

OTCMKTS BDGSF opened at $146.47 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $106.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.64. Lion Finance Group has a one year low of $98.94 and a one year high of $146.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $6.51 billion, a PE ratio of 8.04 and a beta of 0.36.

Get Lion Finance Group alerts:

Lion Finance Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BGEO Group PLC is the holding company for Bank of Georgia Group PLC, the leading banking and financial services group in Georgia. It offers a wide range of banking activities through its primary subsidiary, Bank of Georgia, including retail, corporate and investment banking services. The group’s core operations focus on deposit-taking, lending, payment processing and transaction banking, serving individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises and large corporates across the country.

In addition to traditional banking, BGEO Group’s product portfolio encompasses wealth management, insurance and pension fund management.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lion Finance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lion Finance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.