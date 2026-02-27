Lineage (NASDAQ:LINE) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Piper Sandler Analyst Says

Lineage (NASDAQ:LINE – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by stock analysts at Piper Sandler from $41.00 to $43.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 6.31% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently commented on LINE. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Lineage from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 9th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Lineage from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Lineage from $43.00 to $38.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 14th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Lineage in a report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Truist Financial set a $40.00 price target on Lineage in a report on Monday, December 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and five have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Lineage has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $42.18.

Shares of NASDAQ:LINE traded down $0.52 during trading on Friday, reaching $40.45. 134,486 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,527,839. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $36.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.85. Lineage has a 1-year low of $32.46 and a 1-year high of $62.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $9.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -94.02 and a beta of -0.19.

Lineage (NASDAQ:LINE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.70). Lineage had a negative return on equity of 1.05% and a negative net margin of 1.87%.The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Lineage will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in shares of Lineage by 82.2% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in Lineage by 1.6% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 22,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $874,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Lineage by 172.4% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 572 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Lineage by 106.6% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Lineage by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 98,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,269,000 after buying an additional 488 shares during the last quarter.

Lineage Logistics, Inc (NASDAQ: LINE) is a leading provider of temperature-controlled industrial real estate and supply chain solutions. The company specializes in refrigerated and frozen storage, transportation, and ancillary services designed to support the global perishable goods industry. From food manufacturers and distributors to retailers and foodservice operators, Lineage offers tailored temperature management solutions that help clients optimize inventory turnover, reduce waste, and maintain product quality throughout the cold chain.

Lineage’s core services include ambient, refrigerated and frozen warehousing, cross-docking, transloading, and dedicated transportation.

