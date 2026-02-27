Liminatus Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:LIMN) Short Interest Update

Liminatus Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:LIMN – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 2,677,258 shares, a growth of 4,357.6% from the January 29th total of 60,060 shares. Approximately 8.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 43,066,965 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Based on an average daily volume of 43,066,965 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 8.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Liminatus Pharma Trading Down 3.8%

LIMN stock opened at $0.23 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.14 million and a P/E ratio of -1.92. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.38. Liminatus Pharma has a 1-year low of $0.21 and a 1-year high of $33.66.

Get Liminatus Pharma alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on LIMN shares. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Liminatus Pharma in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Liminatus Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

About Liminatus Pharma

(Get Free Report)

Liminatus Pharma, Inc is a pre-clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, which engages in developing novel, immune-modulating cancer therapies. The company was founded on November 1, 2020 and is headquartered in La Palma, CA.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Liminatus Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liminatus Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.