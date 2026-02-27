Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series A (NASDAQ:LLYVA) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $1,000.24 EPS

Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series A (NASDAQ:LLYVA – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $999.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.24) by $1,000.24, Zacks reports.

Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series A Stock Up 2.1%

LLYVA traded up $1.99 on Thursday, hitting $94.71. 179,230 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 186,940. Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series A has a 12-month low of $59.45 and a 12-month high of $99.63. The company has a 50 day moving average of $84.22 and a 200-day moving average of $86.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.70 billion, a PE ratio of -24.54 and a beta of 1.37.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series A in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Reduce”.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 66,568 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.27, for a total transaction of $5,543,117.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 10,703,007 shares in the company, valued at $891,239,392.89. This represents a 0.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Chase Carey sold 83,536 shares of Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series A stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.95, for a total transaction of $8,098,815.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 94,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,147,814.20. This trade represents a 46.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders sold 497,554 shares of company stock worth $43,484,018.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series A

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. ValueAct Holdings L.P. grew its stake in shares of Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series A by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. now owns 1,799,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,644,000 after purchasing an additional 79,771 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series A by 21.7% during the third quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 493,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,510,000 after buying an additional 87,871 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series A during the third quarter worth about $33,923,000. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series A by 133.7% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 356,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,614,000 after buying an additional 203,902 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series A by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 348,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,432,000 after buying an additional 21,069 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.07% of the company’s stock.

About Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series A

Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Group Series A (NASDAQ:LLYVA) is a Class A tracking stock of Liberty Media Corporation that is focused on the company’s live sports and entertainment businesses. Headquartered in Englewood, Colorado, Liberty Media was founded in 1991 as a successor to Tele-Communications, Inc, and has since evolved into a diversified holding company. The Liberty Live Group tracking stock provides investors with direct exposure to a portfolio of live sports franchises and related enterprises within the broader Liberty Media framework.

The primary asset underlying the Liberty Live Group is a 100% ownership interest in the Atlanta Braves, one of Major League Baseball’s premier franchises based at Truist Park in Atlanta, Georgia.

