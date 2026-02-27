Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C (NASDAQ:FWONK) Upgraded at Wells Fargo & Company

Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C (NASDAQ:FWONK – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The firm presently has a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 9.78% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on FWONK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $110.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.30.

Get Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series C alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on FWONK

Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C Stock Down 3.1%

Insiders Place Their Bets

Shares of NASDAQ FWONK opened at $86.54 on Friday. Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C has a 12-month low of $75.26 and a 12-month high of $109.36. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.31. The company has a market cap of $21.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.95 and a beta of 0.48.

In other Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C news, Director Chase Carey sold 83,536 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.95, for a total transaction of $8,098,815.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 94,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,147,814.20. This represents a 46.96% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 4.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 410,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,880,000 after acquiring an additional 1,057 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C by 4.1% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 32,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,359,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C by 199.4% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C by 9.5% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 13,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,410,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its stake in Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 26,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,818,000 after buying an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.26% of the company’s stock.

About Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C

(Get Free Report)

Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C (NASDAQ: FWONK) is a tracking stock that represents Liberty Media’s economic interest in the Formula One Group, the commercial operator of the FIA Formula One World Championship. Liberty Media is a diversified media and entertainment company that owns and manages a portfolio of media, communications and entertainment businesses. The Formula One Group conducts the commercial activities of one of the world’s largest motor sports properties, packaging live races, media rights, sponsorships, licensing and related consumer products around a global sporting calendar.

The Formula One business comprises the sale and distribution of broadcast and digital media rights, race promotion and event management, sponsorship and brand partnerships, merchandising and licensing, and direct-to-consumer digital products and services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series C Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series C and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.