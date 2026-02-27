LeGrand (OTCMKTS:LGRDY) Cut to Hold at Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets cut shares of LeGrand (OTCMKTS:LGRDY – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on LGRDY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of LeGrand in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. Zacks Research downgraded LeGrand from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 10th. UBS Group raised LeGrand to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of LeGrand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 11th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of LeGrand in a research note on Wednesday, December 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Get LeGrand alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on LeGrand

LeGrand Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:LGRDY opened at $36.33 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.69. LeGrand has a 12-month low of $18.85 and a 12-month high of $36.92. The company’s fifty day moving average is $31.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.70.

LeGrand (OTCMKTS:LGRDY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.01). LeGrand had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 16.69%.The company had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. Equities research analysts predict that LeGrand will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

About LeGrand

(Get Free Report)

Legrand (OTCMKTS: LGRDY) is a French multinational that designs, manufactures and distributes electrical and digital building infrastructure solutions. The company’s product portfolio spans wiring devices such as switches and outlets, cable management and trunking systems, power distribution and protection equipment, lighting control and energy management systems, as well as solutions for data centers and building automation. Its offerings are positioned for new construction and retrofit projects in residential, commercial, industrial and institutional buildings.

Legrand supplies both branded products and integrated systems to electrical contractors, distributors, installers and original equipment manufacturers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for LeGrand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LeGrand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.